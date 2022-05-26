My Week with Celia Holman Lee: That’s a wrap... for now at least

AS THIS season comes to an end for me with the RTE Today Show, I am smiling just thinking about what a phenomenal experience it has been. I have enjoyed every second working around the country with some of the most stylish fashion boutiques in Ireland. The fabulous young presenter Bláthnaid Treacy is such a star of Irish TV and it's such a pleasure working with her. Visiting the top hotels around Ireland was a real treat for the models and I, and I can’t thank all of them enough for their warm welcomes.

‘Otherworld’ exhibition

ON another note, I was invited to the magnificent home of George and Michelina Stacpoole near Askeaton where the ‘Otherworld’ exhibition was presented by students of the 3rd year sculpture and combined media class from Limerick School of Art and Design.

I was kindly asked to open the exhibition which I was thrilled about. I first met Michelina who was one of the top Irish knitwear designers when I was just 18-years-of-age and I started modelling her magnificent pieces. She showcased in Brown Thomas in Dublin and all over the country.

I also had the opportunity to model in Boston wearing her designs which was such a privilege. To be in her home with George on the magnificent banks of the River Shannon with the sun shining down on us was such a wonderful day which I will always remember.

Ladies Day

AGAIN, don't forget to join myself and a score of other famous faces on Ladies Day on June 11 at Limerick Racecourse. I would love to see you all there. We had so much fun launching it with the horse, Iceemba, who was strutting his stuff and couldn't stand still with excitement, and of course the fabulous jockey Imogen Lockie.

There will be plenty of attractions on the day such as a fashion show, Best Dressed Lady and more. Check out Limerickraces.ie where you can purchase tickets for the ultimate day out.