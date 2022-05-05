My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Colour is the zest of summer

WANT to add a zest of colour to your wardrobe this summer?

Well, we have you covered! It’s the season for colour - and bright colours at that. Tangy lemons and zesty limes are taking centre stage. We’re also seeing more and more ethically sourced cottons and soft laundered cheesecloth. Think cool, comfortable and carefree!

A shower-proof mini mac is a great addition to your wardrobe. In a zingy yellow, the mac featured this week makes for a great weekend look. Team it with a soft stretchy pair of denim jeans which is the ultimate must-have this summer along with another key piece, a pair of flat from lace-to-toe trainers.

The tunic is always a laid-back yet stylish look that’s perfect for relaxing days. Team with soft and stretchy jeggings which add comfort and flexibility, and a gorgeous pair of canvas lace-up trainers.

Get ready for the new season with this square-neck shirred detailed grid top that Aine is wearing. This top is ideal with shorts for the summer months. What will work great with this top is a pair of cropped jeggings. They are a true wardrobe staple for comfort and style. Undoubtedly, the shoe that seems to be the look of the season is the chunky plait scandal that will work with everything in your wardrobe.

One other classic you need for summer is the vintage beach shirt. I love its oversized fit and dropped shoulder which is a perfect throw-on. Cheesecloth is a trend of the 70s when it comes to fabric, and this gorgeous sun dress is feminine with its square neck and adjustable straps. The stitched panel on the hem makes for a look that will work for any occasion you might have coming up in the summer months. These fabulous sandals make for a great summer look.

All available from Oxendales.ie.

XxCelia