07 Apr 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Cool but smart looks for spring

The cherry print on this skirt creates a beautiful soft vibe this spring

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

07 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

AS THE days get longer and warmer it’s time to think about revitalising your wardrobe. In today’s fashion we focus on uplifting colours, pretty prints with feminine details - all you need to get ready for the season ahead!

Spring is a great time for colourful knitwear and the square neck, slim fit jumper with buttons on the cuff is a perfect transitional piece, worn by Sophia. The gorgeous long midi skirt featuring cherry print, is a fun piece to add to your wardrobe this summer. Another beautiful trend is leather ballerina pumps.
Stay cool and smart like Aine who models a long sleeved linen shirt - a good staple for your wardrobe! Denim jeans come in all colours but these dusky pink ones are a perfect way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this summer. And there’s nothing like a cap to tie it all together and protect your face from the sun rays.
Sophia also models a contemporary shirt dress which is an all round winner. This dress is just perfect for any occasion be it a Communion, Confirmation or just a night out. A great staple spring/summer piece! Don't forget the sneakers with zip detail and chunky sole finishing off the look!
Why not make a statement this season with a trouser suit as worn by Aine. The flattering detail creates a nipped-in silhouette while the blazer has noted lapels and front flap pockets. Matching wide leg trousers add comfort and structure. It is certainly a perfect day to night look for the summer.
All of these outfits are available on Oxendales.ie

Local News

