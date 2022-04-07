My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Cool but smart looks for spring

AS THE days get longer and warmer it’s time to think about revitalising your wardrobe. In today’s fashion we focus on uplifting colours, pretty prints with feminine details - all you need to get ready for the season ahead!

Spring is a great time for colourful knitwear and the square neck, slim fit jumper with buttons on the cuff is a perfect transitional piece, worn by Sophia. The gorgeous long midi skirt featuring cherry print, is a fun piece to add to your wardrobe this summer. Another beautiful trend is leather ballerina pumps.

Stay cool and smart like Aine who models a long sleeved linen shirt - a good staple for your wardrobe! Denim jeans come in all colours but these dusky pink ones are a perfect way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe this summer. And there’s nothing like a cap to tie it all together and protect your face from the sun rays.

Sophia also models a contemporary shirt dress which is an all round winner. This dress is just perfect for any occasion be it a Communion, Confirmation or just a night out. A great staple spring/summer piece! Don't forget the sneakers with zip detail and chunky sole finishing off the look!

Why not make a statement this season with a trouser suit as worn by Aine. The flattering detail creates a nipped-in silhouette while the blazer has noted lapels and front flap pockets. Matching wide leg trousers add comfort and structure. It is certainly a perfect day to night look for the summer.

All of these outfits are available on Oxendales.ie