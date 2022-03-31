My week with Celia Holman Lee; ‘O Canada’ - classic designs land in Adare

You can't get much cooler than an all white look teamed with a stone wash denim jacket
I HAD the pleasure of producing and presenting a fashion event in Adare featuring the wonderful designer Joseph Ribkoff.
The Canadian brand has recently engaged the Michael Kors design team and has added amazing new fabrics and designs to their ever-changing dynamics in the fashion world.
Joseph Ribkoff designs are classic and contemporary garments for fashion-forward women with a youthful state of mind. Each one of the carefully tailored pieces offers an effortless fashion, fit, and quality.
There is a great selection to choose from for all the spring and summer celebrations ahead - be they First Holy Communions, Confirmations, weddings or evening parties.
Lady Penelope Adare is the largest stockist in Munster of the famous Joseph Ribkoff fashion brand.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.