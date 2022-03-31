Search

31 Mar 2022

My week with Celia Holman Lee; ‘O Canada’ - classic designs land in Adare

My week with Celia Holman Lee; ‘O Canada’ - classic designs land in Adare

You can't get much cooler than an all white look teamed with a stone wash denim jacket

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

31 Mar 2022 2:00 PM

I HAD the pleasure of producing and presenting a fashion event in Adare featuring the wonderful designer Joseph Ribkoff.

The Canadian brand has recently engaged the Michael Kors design team and has added amazing new fabrics and designs to their ever-changing dynamics in the fashion world.
Joseph Ribkoff designs are classic and contemporary garments for fashion-forward women with a youthful state of mind. Each one of the carefully tailored pieces offers an effortless fashion, fit, and quality.
There is a great selection to choose from for all the spring and summer celebrations ahead - be they First Holy Communions, Confirmations, weddings or evening parties.
Lady Penelope Adare is the largest stockist in Munster of the famous Joseph Ribkoff fashion brand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media