Search

10 Feb 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Putting your best foot forward

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Putting your best foot forward

How utterly beautiful are these two gowns from de Stafford bridal?

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

10 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

WITH Valentine's Day fast approaching love is certainly in the air. Add to that the beautiful stretch in the evenings and the promise of many social occasions over the coming weeks and months and we are all ready to put our best foot forward.

The shops and boutiques are brimming with stunning spring / summer collections for weddings, racing, communions and confirmations and this week I bring you a selection of what’s on offer.

Take, for example, the stunning ensemble from Joanne’s boutique in Killaloe - the sequin embellishments and full skirt in dusky pink is so fresh and pretty.

Weddings really seem to be the number one occasion that everyone is attending or planning to attend.

The two beautiful models (pictured below) are wearing light lilac and cream mother of the bride/groom outfits. 


The two gorgeous brides in the main picture are wearing couture wedding dresses from de Stafford bridal in Nenagh.

The trend for brides this season seems to be either the full princess skirt with bow detail and capped sleeve, or the Gatsby-style, long beaded self-style train with long chapel veil.

These looks are extremely popular with brides for 2022.

If you want something for guest at the wedding, First Holy Communions or indeed confirmations then the red dress (pictured below) from Marion Murphy Cooney ticks all the boxes.


I hope I have given you some inspiration. You can meet all these fashion stores at the Midwest Bridal Exhibition this Sunday, February 13 at the UL exhibition centre in Castletroy.

Doors open from 11am to 6pm. See you there!
XxCelia

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media