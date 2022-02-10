My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Putting your best foot forward

WITH Valentine's Day fast approaching love is certainly in the air. Add to that the beautiful stretch in the evenings and the promise of many social occasions over the coming weeks and months and we are all ready to put our best foot forward.

The shops and boutiques are brimming with stunning spring / summer collections for weddings, racing, communions and confirmations and this week I bring you a selection of what’s on offer.

Take, for example, the stunning ensemble from Joanne’s boutique in Killaloe - the sequin embellishments and full skirt in dusky pink is so fresh and pretty.

Weddings really seem to be the number one occasion that everyone is attending or planning to attend.

The two beautiful models (pictured below) are wearing light lilac and cream mother of the bride/groom outfits.



The two gorgeous brides in the main picture are wearing couture wedding dresses from de Stafford bridal in Nenagh.

The trend for brides this season seems to be either the full princess skirt with bow detail and capped sleeve, or the Gatsby-style, long beaded self-style train with long chapel veil.

These looks are extremely popular with brides for 2022.

If you want something for guest at the wedding, First Holy Communions or indeed confirmations then the red dress (pictured below) from Marion Murphy Cooney ticks all the boxes.



I hope I have given you some inspiration. You can meet all these fashion stores at the Midwest Bridal Exhibition this Sunday, February 13 at the UL exhibition centre in Castletroy.

Doors open from 11am to 6pm. See you there!

XxCelia