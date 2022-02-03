Search

05 Feb 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: It's finally time to get ready for that big social occasion

With the racing season gathering pace now, the big meetings are going to be a feast of style and this outfit from Isobel in Adare will, without doubt, turn many heads

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

03 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

ISN’T it wonderful now that we can attend weddings, race meetings and all our social events without restrictions on numbers.
It has been a long two years and I can’t wait to get back to some form of a social life again attending special occasions with friends or family. We have all been cooped up for so long in our sweats and activewear, it is lovely to be able to start thinking about arranging our wardrobes for big social occasions.
There is such a choice of incredible designs, styles and colours to choose from. Whether you love the vibrant colours like orange or lime green, or if you prefer the natural shades like cream, beige, dusky pink or sky blue, whatever your taste, there is something there to suit you. I always feel that the investment piece you buy for a wedding will never end up sitting in your wardrobe for too long.
You can always wear it again at other events like race meetings. Aside from the outfit itself, I always feel if you truly love a hat, bag, or pair of shoes which may be on the more expensive side, it is really worth spending that little bit extra on them as you will value them that little bit more.
Personally, I have missed the racing circuit so much, especially the Derby. I also enjoy the Killarney Races and Punchestown which will be the first out of the traps.
I’m pictured modelling just a selection of the beautiful outfits that will have you turning heads at any future wedding or race meeting - all are available from Isobel in Adare.

Local News

