Search

30 Jan 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Finally... Here comes the brides!

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Finally... Here comes the brides!

Everything about this outfit screams sophistication and class. Mauve is a gorgeous colour for a wedding and the thing about this ensemble is you will get so much wear out of it at events in the years

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

30 Jan 2022 12:00 PM

WITH restrictions eased and wedding attendance numbers climbing back to normal it’s full steam ahead for all boutiques and stores that cater for the big day.

It’s great to see that bridal stores and boutiques that cater for mother of the bride/groom and guest at the wedding are extremely busy around the city and county showcasing their new collections for 2022/2023.

The trend in bridal dresses is free spirited featuring everything from tremendous trains and striking bows, to elegant lace appliqué and notched necklines.

Every detail aims to astound the fashion forward bride-to-be.

Mother of the bride/groom and guest at the wedding will have a huge choice to choose from as all the shops/boutiques in the city and county have a large selection.

You can’t go wrong with the midi-length dress that cinches the waist and skims the hips or the classic to-the-knee dress and jacket.

Colours for the bridal party range from mint green, soft blue and for those who want to make an impact there are some new shades like sun gold and a strong green.

The fashion looks on this page are from Joanne’s boutique and Fine Rags in Killaloe and the wedding dress is from Virginia’s bridal on Roches Street, Limerick city.

If you have a wedding coming up, why not come along to the Mid West Bridal exhibition at the UL Sports Arena on Sunday, February 13 from 11am to 6pm.

See you there!

XxCelia

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media