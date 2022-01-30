My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Finally... Here comes the brides!

WITH restrictions eased and wedding attendance numbers climbing back to normal it’s full steam ahead for all boutiques and stores that cater for the big day.

It’s great to see that bridal stores and boutiques that cater for mother of the bride/groom and guest at the wedding are extremely busy around the city and county showcasing their new collections for 2022/2023.

The trend in bridal dresses is free spirited featuring everything from tremendous trains and striking bows, to elegant lace appliqué and notched necklines.

Every detail aims to astound the fashion forward bride-to-be.

Mother of the bride/groom and guest at the wedding will have a huge choice to choose from as all the shops/boutiques in the city and county have a large selection.

You can’t go wrong with the midi-length dress that cinches the waist and skims the hips or the classic to-the-knee dress and jacket.

Colours for the bridal party range from mint green, soft blue and for those who want to make an impact there are some new shades like sun gold and a strong green.

The fashion looks on this page are from Joanne’s boutique and Fine Rags in Killaloe and the wedding dress is from Virginia’s bridal on Roches Street, Limerick city.

If you have a wedding coming up, why not come along to the Mid West Bridal exhibition at the UL Sports Arena on Sunday, February 13 from 11am to 6pm.

See you there!

XxCelia