Search

23 Jan 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Wrap up with Linda's lovely knitwear

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Wrap up with Linda's lovely knitwear

The rich tones of this green and red upside down pocket pull through scarf, matching beanie and jumper are ideal for winter

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

23 Jan 2022 12:00 PM

ALTHOUGH we are all looking forward to the longer, warmer days, Linda Wilson Knitwear is busy at the moment meeting the demand for contemporary knitwear to suit these cold January days.

And not alone that but she is also designing and making her new A/W 22/23 collection.

From her Limerick studio, Linda creates pieces inspired by the tapestry of our Irish landscape, both rural and urban.

She celebrates our sense of place, identity and uniqueness, with a fashionable and quirky aesthetic.

The company produces fashion, accessories, and new to 2022, a range of homeware; perfectly highlighting her love of colour, pattern and texture.

Her homeware range, along with her new collection will be launched next month to both national and international buyers at Showcase 2022 in the RDS, Dublin.

If you would like to check out Linda’s work, her website is lindawilsonknitwear.com or call to MADE-LIMERICK on lower Henry Street, where Linda sells her pieces alongside other local designers and makers.

Photographs courtesy of Angles Photography Studio, Mungret. Model is Ashling O’Connor, courtesy of The Holman Lee Agency.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media