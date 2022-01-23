My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Wrap up with Linda's lovely knitwear

ALTHOUGH we are all looking forward to the longer, warmer days, Linda Wilson Knitwear is busy at the moment meeting the demand for contemporary knitwear to suit these cold January days.

And not alone that but she is also designing and making her new A/W 22/23 collection.

From her Limerick studio, Linda creates pieces inspired by the tapestry of our Irish landscape, both rural and urban.

She celebrates our sense of place, identity and uniqueness, with a fashionable and quirky aesthetic.

The company produces fashion, accessories, and new to 2022, a range of homeware; perfectly highlighting her love of colour, pattern and texture.

Her homeware range, along with her new collection will be launched next month to both national and international buyers at Showcase 2022 in the RDS, Dublin.

If you would like to check out Linda’s work, her website is lindawilsonknitwear.com or call to MADE-LIMERICK on lower Henry Street, where Linda sells her pieces alongside other local designers and makers.

Photographs courtesy of Angles Photography Studio, Mungret. Model is Ashling O’Connor, courtesy of The Holman Lee Agency.