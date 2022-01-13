Search

13 Jan 2022

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: January is the time to bag a bargain in a Limerick boutique

You can't go wrong with this below-the-knew coat from Ela Maria in Newcastle West which is on sale right now!

Celia Holman Lee

THIS week my column is all about bagging a bargain! I have to say I have never seen the winter sales as good as they are this year.
There really is incredible value to be had, with in the region of 40 to 50 per cent off fashion and accessories in department stores and boutiques across the city and county.
We always think of the ladies departments when it comes to sales but there are great deals too in both men’s and children’s stores and departments.
I’ve been to a fair selection of stores and the one thing I have noticed is there are some wonderful bargains especially in coats. A good coat is always something that’s a great investment buy in a sale. I also had a look around Brown Thomas and they have a fantastic sale on at the moment in bags and shoes.
These are key investment pieces that you will wear again and again - the quality will see them last for years, so now is the time to bag a real bargain as the sales won’t be here forever! Remember to shop local to keep our local jobs!

