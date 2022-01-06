My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Starting the year off with a bang

FIRST of all, a very happy New Year to you all! What a difficult year 2021 was for everyone but, thank God, there were some highlights which I am very grateful for.

What springs to mind immediately is the Listowel Races. I was delighted to judge the McElligott's Honda Best Dressed Lady event back in September.

It was great to be back again amongst the beautiful hats and heels and wonderful atmosphere.

Another lovely memory of summer 2021 was when I was asked to do a fashion shoot for VIP magazine in the surroundings of the magnificent Dromoland Castle.

We featured boutiques from County Limerick and Clare and it ended up being a seven-page spread which I was delighted with.

A campaign that I was very proud to be part of was menopause conversation, a national awareness campaign sponsored by Lloyds Pharmacy back in October.

It was a wonderful opportunity for me to have conversations with the national press on this topic.

Other highlights included fashion shows on the streets in Limerick city and Newcastle West (which was a first of its kind in the country) and got national coverage.

It was a fantastic opportunity for the boutiques and designers in the region.

Then to round it off, I got a call from RTÉ to be part of their Christmas Today Show special.

Rachel Allen, John Brennan and I were guests with Maura and Daithi. Of course the wonderful Rachel cooked a special vegan and vegetarian Christmas dinner, which was delicious!

I want to wish you all a very happy New Year, and we look forward to a better and brighter 2022.

Xx Celia