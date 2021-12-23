My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Christmas frocks and fundraising

The word showstopper was invented to describe a dress like this! Available at Be Fabulous on Catherine Street in the city, it really is a New Year's eve delight!
THE spirit of Christmas was well and truly alive at Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre when the Holman Lee Agency and Bowes Ryan restaurant joined forces in aid of The Redemptorist Annual Christmas Appeal.
‘An Afternoon with Celia’ took place last Friday in Bowes Ryan on the first floor of Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre with all proceeds going to The Redemptorist Annual Christmas Appeal.
I was only thrilled to host a style talk and showcase the latest and greatest fashion from Limerick boutiques.
There was such a lovely festive vibe with baked Christmas treats, Christmas canapés and mulled wine waiting for everyone in the magical setting. There were also lovely spot prizes from stores within Arthurs Quay Shopping Centre won throughout the afternoon.
The Redemptorist Fathers in Limerick have long played a vital role within the Mid-West community, helping those most in need. All proceeds from the fashion afternoon’s donations and Bowes Ryan takings will be donated to the Redemptorist Fathers to help our community during our second pandemic Christmas. A big thank you to everyone who supported the event and may I take this opportunity to wish you and yours a happy and peaceful Christmas.
-Celia x
