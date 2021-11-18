My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Crafty creations from Limerick’s amazing Aoife

CREATING stunning, unique Irish garments that are “at peace with the planet” is what acclaimed Limerick designer Aoife McNamara is known for.

Aoife has developed a luxury sustainable fashion brand that creates unique garments inspired by nature, to protect nature.

Founded in 2019, Aoife McNamara re-imagines the future of sustainable design by reconnecting the fashion industry to the natural world. The brand values creativity and beauty, people and planet, quality over quantity. It aims to create beauty, not destroy it.

The founder of the business, Aoife McNamara, has always had a passion for the natural world. After securing an honours degree from Limerick School of Art & Design, and gaining industry experience in Paris and New York, Aoife was determined to create unique Irish garments that were at peace with the planet. Since 2019, the brand has gained a cult following online and established a flagship store in a thatched cottage in Adare.

Aoife fosters a culture of grassroots collaboration and community empowerment by partnering with local suppliers and artists. Her award-winning collections are inspired by Ireland’s wild beauty and are driven by innovative practices.

Season 6 draws inspiration from Ireland’s hypnotic underwater world and its majestic coastal shores. “Through this season, we wanted to encourage our customers to rediscover the beauty and importance of our Atlantic Ocean,” Aoife explained. “We collaborated with local Irish artists and creatives such as photographer Ken O' Sullivan. The designs use innovative regenerative materials such as TENCEL and seaweed.”

Aoife’s latest designs from season 6 were showcased last Friday in her studio in the cottage in Adare village with models from the Holman Lee agency taking to the catwalk.