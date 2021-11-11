My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Caroline has winter all wrapped up

This cerise cowlfront dress with hand-beaded and embroidered sleeve detail would be glorious at a winter wedding
This week I feature some truly stunning fashion from Caroline Mitchell Knitwear. The shoot took place for Caroline’s new website which will be live in the next couple of weeks.
All the pieces are styles that the Limerick-based designer makes to measure. Caroline wanted to keep the shoot all Limerick-focused so it was done in the fabulous No.1 Pery Square hotel with model Eleanor from the Holman Lee Agency. Photography was by Diane Curran from Angles, hats are from Antoinette O'Connell and hair and make-up was by Henshin in Castletroy Town Centre.
Caroline informs me that all the styles can be made in a range of colours and feature luxurious Italian yarn, knit, crochet and hand-beaded details. And they are all designed and made in Limerick!
Stunning I think you’ll agree!
