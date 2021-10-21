Search

21/10/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: The new dress code to returning to the office

Bláthnaid Treacy is such a natural presenter and I love working with her!

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

I AM so delighted to work with boutiques around the country to showcase their fashion on the RTE Today Show with Bláthnaid Treacy.
Bláthnaid is such a fabulous presenter and we hit the ground running together. We kicked off in Loughrea last week - the footage of which will be on your screens on October 22.
I was extremely impressed with Loughrea town. It was extremely busy and packed with really fashionable boutiques. Our next outing will be in the Hayfield Manor in Cork which I am really looking forward to. Then, finally, I can't wait to film back in Limerick at the Castletroy Park Hotel. I hope you all tune in and enjoy watching these segments.
I’m also enjoying my trips to Dublin working with Oxendales on the RTE Today Show. We film in all different hotels in the city.
There are so many hotels in Dublin, a tremendous amount of them along the Liffey. In this particular hotel, The Spencer, the view over the Liffey and Samuel Beckett Bridge is rather beautiful. It was a great place to film some gorgeous fashion looks.


Back to the office
ON another note, I was recently asked to participate in a photoshoot about the new dress code to cater for the office to home. I have always had a relaxed attitude, especially while doing fashion shows, to work wear. It's all about being comfortable and stylish. The photoshoot took place in the Clayton Hotel in Limerick. The photographer who arrived from Dublin was fascinated by the beautiful scenery along the River Shannon. I am looking forward to this feature which should be available to read in the Daily Mail next weekend. Chat to you all next week!

