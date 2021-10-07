My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Street showcase of suave style

A LOT of fashion shows can be based in around the city so it was great to get out into the county for our latest event.

We headed out west, to where else but Newcastle West, which boasts some of the best ladies and men’s boutiques in the Mid-West. Models from the Holman Lee Agency took to the streets as well as the magnificent Square to showcase Autumn / Winter fashion looks.

The weather didn’t let us down - the sun shone as the models sashayed around the Square as people gathered against the majestic backdrop of Desmond Castle. All the fashion stores are celebrating the start of the ‘return to normality’ and the chance for ladies and gents to dress up again. As well as wonderful coats for the colder months ahead, we featured gilets teamed with leisurewear and dresses.

There was a Daniel Craig /James Bond vibe with the male model strutting his stuff - to lots of applause - in the new season colour - pink. Not too unlike Daniel Craig who wore a pink suede dinner jacket at the premiere of the new Bond movie last week, our male model sported an eye-catching pink waistcoat.

Newcastle West is certainly up there when it comes to great fashion destinations !