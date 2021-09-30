My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Lady in red hits the right note!

It’s official - dressing up is back in fashion! The style stakes were higher than ever at the prestigious McElligott’s Honda Ladies Day at Listowel Races on Friday. And while there were scores of glamorous ladies, it was a lady in red - fittingly from Cork - who hit the right note with yours truly who was thrilled to judge the best dressed.

Maritess McCarthy looked resplendent in a fitted statement red dress with matching red coat and sapphire blue headpiece. A nurse with CUH in Cork, it was the first time that she had been to a race meeting - and she certainly dressed to impress in a classic pencil style, crêpe midi dress with an asymmetric neckline and full sleeves by renowned designer Roland Mouret which she purchased for half price in a recent sale. She accessorised her look with red heels featuring a diamanté strap.

Her headpiece was by Elaine White based in Cork. Maritess was over the moon to win the title of McElligott’s Honda Best Dressed Lady 2021.

Representing the sponsors, Donal Lynch, McElligott’s Tralee, presented Maritess with her prize - a cheque for €500 and a luxury beauty hamper sponsored by McGuires Pharmacy Listowel.

Winner of the ‘Jazziest Headpiece’ Niamh Lordan, Cork, wore a red headpiece with floral detail by Tralee-based milliner Carol Kennelly - who counts Liz Hurley and Nicole Kidman among those who have worn her creations.

The most ‘Contemporary New Season Outfit’ was awarded to local lady Deirdre Kissane who wore a Joanne Hynes for Dunnes Stores mini dress and a black headpiece by Carol Kennelly. Both ladies received €250 and a bouquet of flowers.

The Listowel Harvest Festival welcomed back racegoers to the course for the first time since September 2019 and was a huge success!