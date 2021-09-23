Search

23/09/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Night of culture and couture

Puttin' on the ritz for the Culture Night event at the Hunt Muesum Pictures: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

Culture night 2021 was a wonderful evening of art, entertainment, live events and fashion.

We at the Holman Lee agency really welcomed Culture Night as we reconnected and came together again at fantastic venues in the city.

At the centre of this programme was the outdoor hub of the Hunt Museum where the Holman Lee agency showcased the incredible talent of our fashion designers from Limerick city and county.

As I sat outdoors in the beautiful gardens of the Hunt Museum in the evening sunshine and watched as the Holman Lee models presented some of the most incredible designs and craftsmanship that I have seen in a long time.

There wonderful knitwear from designers, Caroline Mitchell and Linda Wilson; to great tailoring from Marion Murphy Cooney, Aoife McNamara and Original Ireland.

As the sun shone on the beautiful surroundings of the Hunt museum and the models delighted the audience in beautiful bridal wear from the Attic Bridal designs and Bowman Lynch gave a couturier feel to his collection which drew huge applause of appreciation from the audience.

I hope to bring you more of this wonderful event, Showcase of Limerick design again next week.

-Xx Celia

