My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Say yes to these special dresses

THE fashion industry has gone through a lot over the past 18 months, particularly the stores that specialise in occasion wear and debutante dresses.

Thankfully, occasion wear has made a comeback mainly due to the increase in numbers permitted at weddings.

There has been a huge surge in sales which is great news for the fashion stores and was badly needed. One part of the fashion industry that was decimated due to the lockdowns was the area catering for debutantes. Imagine all those beautiful young girls not getting to their debs.

It was so disappointing for them last year as it is such a huge occasion in their lives and an important milestone. Will from Be Fabulous in Catherine Street in the city is the person in the know when it comes to debs dresses and dresses for a glitzy event.

The styles continue to be very feminine with all the colours of the rainbow to choose from! Will tells me that the styles vary from halter neck to sweetheart necklines and the shape of the dress can be anything from sleek with a slit to a fishtail or the complete princess-style.

Happy shopping to all the young ladies and I’m sure you’ll say Yes to the Dress in Limerick!