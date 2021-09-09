Search

11/09/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Eleanor and David and their happily ever after

I'm pictured here with the beautiful bride Eleanor Fitzgerald Cotter, designer Synan O'Mahony and local ladies Aileen Harrison, Aisling Byrne, Yolanda Lowry and Frankie Woulfe

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

GER and I were delighted to attend the fabulous wedding of Eleanor Fitzgerald and David Cotter at Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney.

The hotel is a stunning 19th Century country house set on the edge of Killarney’s National Park. It was the most wonderful setting for a most wonderful wedding.

With so many nuptials being cancelled over the past year and a half due to Covid restrictions, as you can imagine the excitement of going to a wedding - and especially one of a dear friend - was immense.

Eleanor Fitzgerald is one of the county’s top fashion models and has been part of the Holman Lee Agency for more than a decade. Eleanor of course is a former Miss Limerick and came first runner-up in the Miss Ireland beauty pageant.

She also worked in Live 95. Eleanor now resides in Dublin with her husband David Cotter and their two beautiful children, Daniel and Isobel.

It was such a joyful wedding in a spectacular setting with the ceremony held outdoors overlooking Killarney’s National Park and majestic mountains.

Eleanor’s beautiful wedding dress was designed by our own Synan O’ Mahony and her makeup was by Limerick makeup artist Mandy O’ Laughlin. Eleanor’s sister Evan who was bridesmaid looked stunning in a China blue off-shoulder dress. The bride’s mum Pauline was magnificent in a dress and hat from Isobel in Adare.

I wore a dress designed by our own Caroline Mitchell and my shoes and bag were from Brown Thomas in Limerick.

Thank you Eleanor and David for two wonderful days in Killarney and I wish you both a healthy and happy life together.

