02/09/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Turning up the glitz

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Turning up the glitz

This fuchsia pink dress is such a beauty - just look at the lace detail on the puff sleeves!

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

THIS week we took a trip to Glitzi bitz - a fashion and accessories brand based in Cruises Street in the city that specialises in providing beautiful, contemporary and stylish occasional ladies fashion and occasional ladies accessories.

Since being established over three decades ago the staff have continued their mission to create a space for a modern woman to buy complete occasional outfits. What I love about this store is that the stock is forever evolving with the trends of the moment to provide contemporary pieces as well as stocking the old reliable traditional pieces that us ladies always need.

These can range from beautiful dresses to hats to shoes to knitwear and wraps - the list just goes on. Their collection also includes fabulous floor length dresses that can take you from day to night by simply adding an accessory like a blazer or a wrap. They also have a great selection of jeans which work so well with the variations of knits, tops and blouses in the store or available online.

