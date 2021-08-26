My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Super Saturday offers cool looks for this autumn

DRESSING for autumn when the weather is quite changeable can be a little tricky but we are here to help! Limerick’s fashion stores showcased some of the most wonderful wearable collections at the recent Super Saturday event when the Holman Lee Models made the streets of Limerick their catwalk.

The wardrobe staple looks were fresh without being too summery and the great thing about them is they never really go out of style. The genius of the concept behind the looks is that they work whatever the weather - they are looks that you can wear time and time again. If your clothes are looking a little tired and dull, look no further than the stores in Limerick to brighten up the other staple pieces in your wardrobe. There has undoubtedly been a shift in the way we are dressing with women doing it more for themselves in terms of comfort and style. As Victoria Beckham said recently, “put power back into the hands of the wearer rather than the observer!” So please go out and enjoy shopping in the ladies, men's and accessory stores in the heart of Limerick city.

XxCelia