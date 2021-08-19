My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Hitting the streets for Super Saturday

STORES and boutiques in Limerick joined forces with the Holman Lee Agency to showcase some fantastic fashion on the streets of Limerick city at the weekend.

Models made the streets their catwalk, displaying an array of fashion full of joy and energy while also offering a mix of down to earth styles, keeping in mind the current reality of everyday life.

Flower power dresses were out in force and are sure to liven up your wardrobe. The fashion stores put their own twist on the various looks which ranged from accordion pleated skirts and blouses to safari belted dresses.

Romance featured heavily now that weddings are back and there was plenty to choose from. The male model strutted his stuff in some really strong looks from some of Limerick’s top menswear stores, showcasing everything from tailored suits to extreme coloured and textured fabrics. It was so uplifting to see the crowds sitting down, relaxing and sipping their coffee while enjoying what Limerick fashion stores have to offer.

On a personal note, I would like to thank the organisers of Super Saturday and Limerick City Council for their support! Also best of luck to the hurlers on Sunday - we’ll all be rooting for you!