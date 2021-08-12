My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Enchanting accessories

NOW that we have events, weddings and special occasions happening we are thinking about what to wear.

Accessories are the perfect way to add a touch of chic to a simple dress or change up an outfit we have already worn.

You can update anything in your wardrobe, autumn or winter, with some statement pieces. For instance, last year’s coat can be updated with a beautiful wrap or update one of those many dresses you have with some statement jewellery.

The addition of a stunning pair of earrings will add some glam to your look. Don’t underestimate the power of choosing the right bag, you could add a clutch or shoulder bag to change an entire look.

A simple shirt can be transformed with a silk scarf giving you a chic and stylish look. The headscarf made a huge comeback on the Versace catwalk this year and this trend is set to continue into the autumn/winter season and it is a stunning way to make your outfit elegant and chic.

Enchant.ie is an online accessories brand based here in Limerick that specialises in luxurious pieces which are influenced by Latina and Eastern cultures. Each design is inspired by iconic, powerful women. Their designs are a fabulous blend of their influences with classic and current trends. Their collection of customisable hoop earrings is very unique. You can customise your hoop earrings with a choice of charms or simply wear on their own.

The jewellery collection is a favourite of mine and it features a collection of stunning earrings, cuffs and necklaces. I recently wore a number of Enchant designs for a fashion shoot.

The Enchant.ie silk collection is chic and elegant and provides an endless number of ways to update any outfit. Enchant Mulberry silk scarves are the epitome of style and finesse. Their silk scarves are lustrous, elegant luxury. The collection features colours which are timeless classics such as opulent Champagne, subtle pink, alluring black, rich green and graceful navy.

Enchant features designs that are sophisticated, with subtle and glamorous styles that will take you from day to night. I love to use accessories to change up an outfit and put a personal touch to it.

Now that we are all getting out a bit more we have a chance to get glammed up and it has never been more important to support local.

Enchant recently launched their amazing new website and they offer ‘Click & collect’ as well as home delivery.

-Chat next week

Love Celia