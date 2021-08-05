05/08/2021

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Time to dress to impress

My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Time to dress to impress y

This pale blue, below the knee dress would be stunning at a wedding this August or September

Reporter:

Celia Holman Lee

Now that weddings are back, with a 100 guests, participants to these new post-Covid weddings want something simple.

Phoenix V in Cork is a high-end occasional wear boutique situated in Maylor Street. The collection features show stopping styles for all events in a variety of colour pallets and shapes to ensure the female form is accentuated. The store offers something very different from other stores. They offer a unique couture solution allowing ladies to pick most dresses in store and change the colour to add/ remove elements like sleeves etc.

Customers can buy off the rail or go down a unique tailored journey. Liza, the proprietor of Phoenix V has some of the most unique pieces that I have seen, I personally am a huge fan of the label and have worn a number of pieces at different events and have always been greatly admired.

The Phoenix V label has become synonymous with weddings and special occasions like the races when a lot of the winners of ladies day have been dressed by Phoenix V.

Now with a little bit of normality coming back into weddings and special events we now have a chance to get decked out in our finery.

Chat next week

-Celia

