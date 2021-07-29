My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Summer was made for festivals

ISN’T it just so nice to get out and about again?! Our first proper outing in Limerick post- lockdown was the Wild Geese Festival.

It was also the first socially-distanced festival since the Covid lockdown. Commemorating the 330th anniversary of the Flight of the Wild Geese, the event also celebrated the friendship between Ireland and France.

As the sun beamed down on the courtyard of the magnificent King John’s Castle, we listened to great music by the Boherbuoy Brass and Reed band and enjoyed a wonderful parade. There was a specially commissioned suite of music and dance in memory of Patrick Sarsfield and the Wild Geese composed by Dr Francis Ward. It was a very special and entertaining day which we really enjoyed.

Thanks Naomi

A LADY that I have huge respect for and admire, Naomi O’Nolan, will be stepping down from her role at the Hunt Museum, as head of exhibitions, after 26 years. That is over a quarter of a century directing the exhibitions at the Hunt! I worked with Naomi on a special exhibition of my style in Fashion Through the Decades including memorabilia from my time as a fashion model. My late great friend John McNamara, who worked with me on the exhibition, passed away during the exhibition. It was traumatic for all his close friends and family and Naomi was wonderful to me during that time. I wish her the very best during her retirement.

Double your Summer

ANOTHER event that I was thrilled to be part of was @limerick.ie Double your Summer, a campaign to showcase the unmissable opportunity to get more from your break in Limerick. I really enjoyed being part of the campaign while strolling around Limerick and chatting to all the shopkeepers. Thank you Limerick.ie and let’s hope we see more of these promotions for the city. It was a wonderful innovation and thanks to everyone involved.

Chat soon

-Celia xx