My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Treasure trove of beautiful fashion

FOR our fashion page this week I took a trip to hat designer and stylist Antoinette O’Connell on Fox’s Bow in Limerick city.

Her store is a treasure trove of beautiful hats and superb accessories that are suitable for every occasion, especially for weddings and race meetings.

Antoinette, who is regarded as one of Limerick’s fashionistas, is wonderful to get advice from and always has a very keen eye for hats and accessories. So, the question I asked her is, can anyone wear a hat? Her answer was, as long as it’s worn correctly!

A hat can be that one accessory that sets you apart when you are at a formal event. It’s good to get advice from someone who can get a feel for your personality and can bring out your individuality - this is done best through one-to-one consultancy.

Antoinette loves styling ladies and finishing off a designer outfit with an amazing hat. All the hats are handmade with bespoke designs.

The hats are available to hire or buy. For more see Facebook: Antoinette Hats Designer.