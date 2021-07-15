My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Treasure trove of beautiful fashion

Antoinette loves styling ladies and finishing off a designer outfit with an amazing hat as we can see from this stunning ensemble
FOR our fashion page this week I took a trip to hat designer and stylist Antoinette O’Connell on Fox’s Bow in Limerick city.
Her store is a treasure trove of beautiful hats and superb accessories that are suitable for every occasion, especially for weddings and race meetings.
Antoinette, who is regarded as one of Limerick’s fashionistas, is wonderful to get advice from and always has a very keen eye for hats and accessories. So, the question I asked her is, can anyone wear a hat? Her answer was, as long as it’s worn correctly!
A hat can be that one accessory that sets you apart when you are at a formal event. It’s good to get advice from someone who can get a feel for your personality and can bring out your individuality - this is done best through one-to-one consultancy.
Antoinette loves styling ladies and finishing off a designer outfit with an amazing hat. All the hats are handmade with bespoke designs.
The hats are available to hire or buy. For more see Facebook: Antoinette Hats Designer.
More News
Clash of the ash: Tom Lynch, Evan O'Connell, Hugh Bourke cheer on Limerick at the Ahane GAA Cúl Camp | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.