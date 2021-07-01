My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Inside Adare’s ‘go to’ boutique

HAVING opened in 2006 in the heart of Adare village the Catherine McCormack boutique quickly established itself as a ‘go to’ destination for contemporary luxury in ladies wear collections from the fashion capitals of the world.

As owner and buyer, Catherine sources exclusive collections from some of the world’s best names in fashion with her loyal clientele in mind each and every season. The concept is to be able to dress today’s woman for all occasions, from a relaxed weekend to a day at the races or a dinner party with friends.

As well as very beautiful dresses for that special occasion her main business is offering beautiful separates for everyday life. She offers great trouser shapes, beautiful silk blouses, cashmere and outerwear from designers like Valentino, Olivia Rubin, Luisa Spagnoli, Joseph and many more. For example, a Badgley Mischka dress, the same as the one worn to the Oscars by Helen Mirren is in store. Emilia Wickstead and Alessandra Rich, favourites of Kate Middleton, and the royals and celebrities are exclusive in Adare.

Emilia Wickstead has created some exclusive designs just for the store in Adare for this AW 21 collection. For more see www.catherinemccormack.com