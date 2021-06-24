My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Local designer has summer all sown up

How beautiful is the 'Claire' side-dip sweater in cerise
BRIGHT colours and soft whites are what it's all about this summer from Limerick knitwear designer Caroline Mitchell.
Easy to wear knitted pieces with hand crocheted details are the perfect look for those cooler summer evenings when you're sitting outside for dinner! I can’t take my eyes off the exquisite detail in the sleeves of the garments featured. And what about the richness of those colours? What I love about these pieces is they are beautifully feminine and so flattering on all skin tones. They are also so individual - I would know a piece by Caroline the minute I lay my eyes on it. All the pieces pictured are made in Limerick and available on www.carolinemitchell knitwear.com and available in a variety of colours, or if you want a piece made to measure for your size just give Caroline a call on 086 8544130.
Caroline tells me she is delighted to have been asked to participate in the new Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCI) 'Made Local' campaign launching next week.
