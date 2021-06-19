Limerick fashion: It’s time to dress-up again - Celia Holman Lee

Another great find was this sleeveless floral boatneck dress with belt detail and matching shoes
WITH the gradual easing of the lockdown, thoughts have automatically turned to dressing up again. Praise the Lord!
This season all things bright and bold take centre stage. With that in mind I took a trip to Adare to visit Lady Penelope fashion house which stocks popular brand, Joseph Ribkoff.
And I wasn’t disappointed! If you have any occasion coming up these looks are ideal with a very good price point and a great range of sizes. A few of my favourites include the magnificent French navy cape dress.
It covers the upper arm and the back has a V-neck slightly dipping. My other favourite was the fuschia pink dress with chiffon accordion pleats and full sleeves.
This particular dress for me is ideal for any occasion. Another favourite was the coral wrap dress with fluted capped sleeves teamed with nude shoes from Zapato.
So why not take a trip to the beautiful village of Adare and a visit to Lady Penelope for that special occasion.
XxCelia
