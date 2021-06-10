My Week with Celia Holman Lee : Summer is all about the sunny side of life

Eleanor wears a paisley floral print wrap dress, perfect for any outdoor occasion this summer!
EMBRACE the summer with colour and prints and enjoy keeping the sunny side out over the next few weeks. After a winter of muted tones and, let’s face it, stretchy waistbands, it’s time to break out the feel-good fashion.
If you are looking to make a statement and add an instant dose of dopamine, then it’s never been a better time to do it with colour and fashion.
This summer it’s all things bright, bold and loud. With playful prints and block bright colours anything goes as long as it makes you smile. Colour will add a spring to your step once you become confident with it. So why not take things up a notch, show your fun, colourful and carefree side with summer’s hottest looks from Ela Maria in Newcastle West.
