My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Treat yourself this summer

I THINK you all deserve a treat! With summer now officially here and as the days become warmer, it’s time to breathe new life into your closet with an injection of colour. This week I bring you Part II of our fabulous looks from Ela Maria in Newcastle West.

First up is Beibhinn who wears a candy pink cashmere with orange edging. This beautiful garment adds a layer of warmth to an outfit. We paired it with a show-stopping blouse in candy pink and burnt orange which would uplift any mood. Colour blocking is such a trend this season and we matched the pieces with these cropped pants in the same candy pink colouring.

Next, Eleanor wears a stunning shirt-style dress with a tie belt and full skirt in a broderie anglaise-type design. This dress is washable. We paired the dress with this fabulous straw sun hat and added a pop of colour with this Hermes orange coloured tote.

The summer smart casual mix of a jacket and jeans never goes out of fashion. We paired this houndstooth check jacket in red and pink featuring oversized pearl buttons with a pink and white striped sleeveless shirt with rodeo-style sequins. Can I just add that I love this bag with fringed detail!

Finally, Beibhinn wears a V-neck jumpsuit in a hot pink with splashes of gold with a cashmere fringed wrap for the cool evenings which come with a summer in Ireland. Feast your eyes on the gorgeous tan wedge sandals with gold studded detail, not forgetting the ultimate dinner date bag for a touch of bling!