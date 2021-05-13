My Week with Celia Holman Lee: Hoping for a long hot summer in Limerick

AS we begin to look forward to sunnier and brighter days, if you are seeking spirit-lifting fashion then you’ve come to the right place! The wardrobe for Summer 2021 is a magical mix of cheery colour, tantalising textures and patterns and prints in uplifting shades. We recently showcased some beautiful summer looks from Ela Maria, Newcastle West for the RTE Today Show which was filmed in the beautiful Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West.

Aine wears a simple cotton sleeveless shirt dress in an amazing burnt orange shade. We paired it with a cashmere wrap which is a perfect accessory for a cool summer’s evening and added a pop of colour in this cross body bag.

How stunning is the top in coral and chocolate with its ruffle sleeve and shirt collar which frames the face? The matching skirt features box pleats and pockets which we love and we added a chocolate logo printed cross body bag to finish the look.

Caoimhe wears a printed midi-length dress with elbow length sleeves. Featuring a jungle vibe, this dress is right on trend this season. We accessorised it with a white bag which will match everything in your summer wardrobe. Her shoes are a mix between a trainer and a wedge with their mid-level heel.

Caoimhe wears a coral and gold lurex hair band which you will get lots of wear out of for any occasion. This dress is a stunning mix of burnt orange and coral and features a peplum detail on the hips. The design has a one shoulder detail for a glamorous dressy up occasion and we have paired it with this very cute mini-clutch bag. Again, all the designs are from Ela Maria's in Newcastle West .