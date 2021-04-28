Celia Holman Lee: Adding the wow factor for summer

EMBRACE head-turning looks this season that reflect your individuality.

Whether it was made-to-measure tailoring, effortless pieces with a laid-back vibe or something a little more funky and unique, we certainly had it all at the Strand Hotel Limerick for the RTE Today Show fashion slot. The feature which aired on Monday of this week showcased some top local boutiques including Gretta Gibbs, Flax in Bloom and designer Marion Murphy Cooney.

For something really different to add the wow factor this season, you need this orange jacket in your life. Worn by Olivia, this jacket from Gretta Gibbs is so unique and comes in black silver and orange.

PICTUED ABOVE: From Flax in Bloom, Olivia wears a beautiful mango coloured, soft knit jumper paired with frayed ankle-cut, kick-out jeans

Tunic dresses are one of the most wearable shapes on most body types and this particular one with its block colour detail can be worn over trousers. These vibrant pink trousers with slits at the end really reflect summer and bring the whole look together perfectly.

From Flax in Bloom, Olivia wears a beautiful mango coloured and soft knit jumper with easy neck and three quarter length sleeves. We paired it with frayed ankle-cut, kick-out jeans which are so on trend and really are the jeans of the season!

The magnificent cape coat by Marion Murphy Cooney in a beautiful light wool can be worn over so many different pieces. ‘Classic’ is how I would describe this ivory suit worn under the cape. The tailoring is superb and it is an ideal alternative bridal look.

I hope you will all support our Limerick based shops and designers.

On another note, don’t forget to tune into the Limerick Person of the Year 2020 Awards which are being broadcast online at 8pm this Thursday night! I am really looking forward to it and the nominees are all winners in my eyes!