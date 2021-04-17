Celia Holman Lee: Spring style is in full bloom

BLUSH is always such a wonderful spring colour and these fabulous looks from Oxendales.ie encapsulate this strong trend.

I’m really feeling the wonderful white shirt themed with dusty pink, wide leg crop carpenter trousers. For a real cool look, team with a pair of leather slider sandals.

A pink western-style denim jacket is the on-trend jacket this season. Wear with a ripple stitch star jumper and dusty pink soft touch joggers. These joggers are a must-have for your wardrobe. Bringing the look together are these lace up leisure shoes.

This shirt from Oxendales.ie looks really cool and gives a lovely laid-back feel in one of my favourite colours, Terracotta.

Maxi dresses are such a vibe season and will carry you through to the end of the summer and we pair them here with the classic white trainers. Eleanor looks so cosy in this fine knit box jumper, it is extremely comfortable on the skin. We have opted to match it with these ripped slouchy boyfriend jeans - comfortable yet stylish! We finish the look with a classic style trainer that you can wear every single day. All these looks are from Oxendales.ie.