My Week: Spring fashion before the storm

I ALWAYS enjoy visiting Galway and especially Brown Thomas for their MaxMara workshop. Before we were under siege from Covid-19, yours truly and the Holman Lee models made our way to the European City of Culture 2020 for a showcase.

Galway was extremely busy on the day we visited and the workshops went down a treat with all the MaxMara fans. It is the most popular luxury brand in the world with stores all over Europe, America and the Middle East. It also has a massive A-list following including Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, former supermodel Jerry Hall and of course Melania Trump. We are so lucky in Limerick that we have this brand available to us in Brown Thomas.

Today Show

WE headed to RTE Today Show last week for the spring summer showing for Oxendales.ie

I am working with this great online company now for approximately 12 years and have been their brand ambassador for all their online and television campaigns.

They are a department store online with a vast catalogue of bedding, household, giftware and of course fashion. The different ranges go from outerwear to casual wear to occasional wear and men’s and children’s fashion.

Because of the coronavirus, like everyone else in the world, we are restricted on what we can do and we will not be heading to Cork to the RTE Today Show for the fashion slot until we get the go ahead whenever that might be.

Stay safe

On a personal note , I want you all to stay safe, family, grandchildren, friends and the wider public.

Please look after yourself and stay strong, we are going to come out the other end of this pandemic, please God.

-XxCelia