My Week: Laurel Hill pupils prove to be model fundraisers

IT’S always great to be part of the Laurel Hill Fashion Show which has been running for years. This year’s show was so special as the school itself celebrated 200 years. It was a great evening of celebration, fashion and glamour.

Laurel Hill Fashion Show saw 40 students from 5th year join the models from the Holman Lee Agency on the catwalk. The students modelled evening wear from Pamela Scott, Be Fabulous, Dani’s Closet and Virginia’s. Other boutiques and fashion houses included Sinead’s boutique, Catherine McCormack, Lady Penelope, Zip Yard, Earls and Pearls and Divas and Dudes. A number of teachers modelled fashions from Sexton’s menswear.

Catherine Hickey makeup, Bellissimo and Niall Colgan did an amazing job for models and students. The door prize was sponsored by Keanes Jewellers.

The show raises much needed funds for the benefit of present and future generations of Laurel Hill Secondary School and Laurel Hill Colaiste school students.

New boutique

I WAS delighted to attend the official opening and cutting of the ribbon at White Feather Boutique on Denmark Street. Laura Walsh, proprietor told me that it has always been her passion to open her own boutique. She realised that there was a gap in the market for a really smart city centre boutique that catered for casual, dressy and smart / casual looks.

White Feather is a beautiful boutique in the heart of the city. Laura has just launched her website www.whitefeather.ie with fabulous brands from Paris, Italy and Madrid in store and online.

On the day I noticed that the price point on the fashion and accessories was excellent and very affordable. Why not say hello to this lovely lady, Laura, with this wonderful new boutique in the heart of the city.