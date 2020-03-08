My Week: Thrilled to be honoured by Mayor

WHAT an honour it was for me to be recognised for my lifetime contribution to the fashion industry in Limerick and beyond with a civic reception at City Hall by the Mayor of Limerick Michael Sheahan and the CEO of Limerick City and County Council, Dr Pat Daly.

It was so special to be surrounded by all my family, my life-long friends and my work colleagues from the industry who I have worked with for so many years. The civic reception was one of the great highlights of my life, especially happening in my own city. It was also an honour to share the stage with the wonderful Phyllis Donnellan of Milford Care Centre.

On a personal note, I want to thank the mayor for his very kind words regarding yours truly. For me, Friday, February 28 will live in my memory for a very long time. Thank you all for your support.

Person of the year

ANOTHER fabulous function I attended was at the Clayton Hotel where 12 very worthy nominees gathered for Limerick Person of the Year 2019 awards. All of the nominees were worthy winners and their stories and their journeys were phenomenal. The Limerick Person of the Year for 2019 is the inspirational Roísín Upton.

Roísín from Raheen scored the winning goal in a shootout last November which saw the Irish women’s hockey team qualify for the 2020 Olympics. Last Thursday was a great day and thanks so much to the fabulous Clayton Hotel on the banks of the Shannon for hosting a wonderful lunch.