My Week: Fashion at the Palace is a huge success

WHAT a night of fantastic fashion and incredible crowds at the Fashion at the Palace at the Strand Hotel Limerick. From the time the doors opened to a huge crowd the atmosphere was electric.

It was all in aid of the Pallasgreen community centre refurbishment. Some of the top boutiques and fashion houses and designers in the city and county participated in the show. There were great labels such as Hobbs, LK Bennett, Cos, Tommy Hilfiger and Ted Baker just to mention a few. Dior’s master makeup artist David Graham McCarthy travelled from London to be part of this great event. Team member Gemma Patten from Brown Thomas was on hand to give advice on the spring/summer makeup looks.

Children wore fashion from Name it and the volunteers from Pallasgreen stole the show.

Hair was by the Hugh Campbell hair group and the entertainment was provided by the wonderful Sinead O’Brien who wowed the audience. Our own Lorraine O'Connell judged the best dressed lady.

Thank you Suzie O’Kelly and to everyone on the organising committee for a fantastic night of fashion, fun and community.

I'm pictured here with Suzy O’Kelly organiser of Fashion at the Palace which was a huge success

Fashion from the Oscars

ON another note I was invited to Dublin to Virgin Media One to present the fashion from the Oscars with Eamon McGill. Eamon, who is the most sought after fashion designer in Ireland and the UK, dresses most of the cool celebrities in Ireland and recently dressed a lot of the celebs at the Brit Awards in London.

It was great to catch up with Glenda Gilson who was in great form and looking forward to going back for the final night of Dancing with the Stars. Alan was in top form as usual!