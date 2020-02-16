My Week: Fully ‘embracing’ Limerick’s brand

I AM so impressed with the new Limerick brand, Atlantic Edge, European Embrace which was launched in the beautiful surroundings of St Mary’s Cathedral.

Over the years I have been at many events promoting Limerick city and county but for me this was the best.

This new brand will internationalise Limerick placing it on the global market so the world can recognise the city and county's warmth and resilience.

Laura Ryan, Limerick city and county Council’s head of marketing and communications said, “we’ve captured the essence of Limerick and we now take that story to wherever we believe there are opportunities for Limerick”.

On a personal note I was honoured to have been part of the promotional campaign. Well done to everyone involved.

Award season

It’s award season at the moment and I headed to the Mansion House in Dublin last week for The Gossies. It was great fun and there was some beautiful style.

I'm pictured with the beautiful Aoife Walsh who presented an award on the night. Our very own Aoife McNamara walked off with the award for Gossie Fashion Designer of the Year.