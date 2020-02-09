My Week: Love is in the air this February

WEDDING expo season is still in full swing! The team from Charleville Park Hotel and the Holman Lee Agency have launched the hotel's upcoming wedding showcase to take place this Sunday, February 9.

Model Claudia brought the glamour at the launch and was joined by Sheila and Chris from the hotel's award winning wedding team. Some crucial decisions were made over fruity gin cocktails! The expo is an opportunity for brides and grooms-to-be to chat to local suppliers and get inspired. Doors open at 1pm and the expo runs until 5pm.

The fashion show starts at 3pm featuring the lovely Claudia and more from the Holman Lee Agency showcasing designs from Diamond Bridal, Virginia Bridal, Esquire Formal Menswear, Isobel Boutique, Sapphire Millinery and Love Cherish.

Join me at Isobel

SPRING is always such a busy time for upcoming events such as weddings, communions, confirmation and race meetings. If you are looking for something special, why not come and join me at Isobel Adare on Saturday from 12noon to 3pm where I will be presenting mini fashion shows showcasing some great looks for occasional wear.

I always enjoy a stroll around Adare, it is so picturesque and welcoming, so why not come and join me on Saturday from 12 noon to 3pm.