My Week: Fashion at the Palace

AN exclusive beauty and fashion event, called Fashion at the Palace, is being held in the Limerick Strand Hotel on Thursday, February 13 in aid of the refurbishment of Pallasgreen Community centre. Doors open at 6.30pm.

This is an evening of glitz and glam, and a full night’s entertainment is planned for all attending. On top of that everyone will receive a goodie bag worth €200 including a Brown Thomas gift card to the value of €30. This can be spent on the night or later in store. Guests will walk the red carpet in their finery, while receiving a glass of bubbles to kick start the night before visiting exhibitor stands. There will be a live performance from the talented Sinead O' Brien. Lorraine O Connell from First Dates Ireland will be on hand to pick the Best Dressed lady, Glamorous Granny and best shoes and bag.

Dior will be showcasing at this event and are flying in the very talented David McCarthy Graham who will be opening the show with an exclusive masterclass, giving lots of tips and tricks for your beauty regime. I am delighted as this is a first for Limerick: to have a COUTURE BRAND, featuring in a beauty and fashion event. You will also get the opportunity to meet with David and ask him any questions you may have.

Holman Lee Agency models will be showcasing brands such as Oasis, Warehouse, Mango, Cos, Tommy Hilfiger, Mint Velvet, Ted Baker, Whistles, Phase Eight, Hobbs, Reiss and LK Bennett and boutiques exclusive to the Mid-West: White Feather boutique, Sinead's Boutique, Gretta Gibbs, Tony Connolly, Marion Murphy Cooney and Be Fabulous.

Tickets are now on sale for €50. These are available through any Pallasgreen Community Council member, Caherconlish Pharmacy and the event organisers, Dara Fraher 0868147485, Ger O Connell 0862148675 and Suzie O Kelly 0877697811 or through our Facebook page, Fashion at the Palace.

The event will be #fashionatthepalace for all you Instagram followers!