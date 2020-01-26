My Week: Award season just around the corner

IT was a great surprise and honour to see myself nominated for this year’s Goss awards for the most stylish lady. I’m in the company of some of my favourite people like Louise Cooney, Roz Purcell, Pippa O Connor and Vogue Williams to name but a few.

On January 31 the Irish award season kicks off with The Gossies which will be held in the Mansion House, Dublin.

I feel that it is going to be very entertaining this year when Dancing with the Stars Brian Dowling will host the event. I have never been to The Goss Awards so I am really looking forward to it this year and I hope you will all vote for me, so check out the Goss Awards.ie

Mid West Bridal Exhibition

ON another note, The Mid West Bridal Exhibition each year selects a winner for the most creative stand and this year’s winner was Fiona McNamara of FMN Make up and Beauty Salon in Mungret. Her stand was decorated like a floral garden and really depicted the theme of the bridal exhibition. The second prize went to The Fairy Queen from Shannon. Well done to Barbara Kimber of The Fairy Queen.

On a personal note, I would like to thank Newbridge Silverware for sponsoring the prizes for best stand and have been hugely supportive of the Mid West Bridal Exhibition since its inception.