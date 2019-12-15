My Week: Christmas begins with a fab party

IT was wonderful to be invited once again to attend the Sunday Independent Life Magazine’s Christmas party. Now in its 10th year the bash took place at the fabulous James Joyce Presidential Suite of the Intercontinental Hotel Dublin with host Barry Egan.

It is always great to catch up with so many familiar faces from the world of TV, fashion, music and sports. InterContinental’s general manager Nicky Logue pulled out all the stops as usual to make sure that everyone was spoilt on the night. The food was amazing and the champagne flowed and no one had an empty glass. I really enjoyed my chat with Twink who was looking absolutely fantastic and is really busy. Another gorgeous lady in attendance was Glenda Gilson who was accompanied by her husband Rob MacNaughton. They were in flying form as Glenda is all set for Dancing with the Stars.

I love meeting up with Mary Kennedy as she is such a beautiful person and looked stunning. Mary is also getting ready for Dancing with the Stars. Pat Shortt was in great form as was his daughter who seems to have inherited his sense of humour. All in all it was a wonderful night and one I always look forward to!