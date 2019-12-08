My Week: Glitz and glam at awards evening

I HAD a ball at the Hi Style Awards in Cork! It was its 6th annual awards and I am delighted to say that I have attended all six.

There was a huge range of awards which were presented throughout the night to Ireland's most stylish people and Ireland’s most stylish businesses.

One of the highlights of the night for me was when I presented Rose of Tralee Dr Sinead Flanagan with the chairman’s award 2019. Sinead is one of the most popular Roses in years and I am so proud that she is a Limerick woman.

Limerick did exceptionally well with awards for hair by Ronan and Fiona McNamara of FMN Hair and Makeup and yours truly scooping the Mercedes Benz Style Award 2019 for my exceptional style throughout the years - it was an honour to receive it.

The Cointreau Style Awards continues to attract record numbers. Again this year the style was incredible and the Mardi Gras theme certainly got everyone in the mood to dress to impress.

The comperes Amanda Brunker and Deric Hartigan did a super job. I'm already looking forward to next year’s event.