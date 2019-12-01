My Week: Driving up support for older people in the workforce

I headed to the Merrion Hotel to kick off the Simply Older Still Clever initiative with Skoda Ireland which involves recalling, or in some cases recruiting, retired or older generation ladies and gentlemen back into the workforce.

I have always believed that there are more pros than cons in this initiative and I feel that we can contribute so much to the workforce.

Yours truly was invited to sit on a panel which included the TV personality and hotelier all the way from Kenmare, and social media sensation Eileen Smith aka Eileen Style Queen as she is known to her 50,000 followers on instagram.

Des Cahill asked questions like “How do you keep agile and your mind active as you get older?” Francis Brennan was extremely positive regarding the workforce over 60 years. Eileen Smith who is 80 years of age spoke about her career to date and also she will be on our screens in the spring sharing a new TV show with Suzanne Jackson AKA So Sue Me.

Ray Liddy of Skoda Ireland thanked everyone for attending including some of the top media people and influencers. It is a great initiative and what a wonderful day it was!