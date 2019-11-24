My Week: Let the Christmas shopping begin

ICANNOT wait for the launch of the newly refurbished Dunnes Stores in the Jetland Shopping Centre. Lovers of great food and fashion have been flocking to Dunnes Stores Bishopstown in Cork one year on from the unveiling of the new state-of-the-art store.

And we in Limerick are about to enjoy the benefits of such a state-of-the-art facility when Dunnes Jetland does its unveiling on December 6, 7 and 8. It was great for us at the Holman Lee Agency to be part of the Christmas celebrations in Bishopstown Cork last weekend. Besides the food, fashion and homeware, one of the highlights for me was to be working with great Irish designer Paul Costelloe once again.

Of course there is always a Limerick connection as his dad was a Limerick man. I’m looking forward to seeing you all at the launch of the newly refurbished Dunnes Stores Jetland.

Sanctuary of rest

Arriving at De’Ella Skin & Wellness, a sanctuary of rest and relaxation in Newport, you are struck by the atmosphere of tranquility and peace.

This rural retreat is an oasis of calm and elegance that is evident throughout their treatment rooms, pedicure room, manicure and make-up bar.

The luxurious products and revitalising treatments available there are complemented by expert advice from dedicated personal therapists. The salon stocks the advanced skincare brand Environ and mineral make-up from Jane Iredale a favourite to the stars, Kourtney Kardashian, Megan Markle and more, for those who want focused, results driven treatments.

For those who want or need the ultimate in relaxation De'Ella have hand picked Ireland’s very own spa brand VOYA.

Directors of De'Ella Skin & Wellness, Denise McCarthy and Danielle Nolan Corcoran even went that step further in inclusive holistic treatments, studying with Christine Clinton Cancer Care therapy.

Best wishes to all!