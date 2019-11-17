My Week: Fashionable evening to remember Mary

IT’S absolutely fantastic to see communities coming together for the upcoming Gala Fashion Show in memory of local lady Mary Cremins (nee Roche) who lost her battle to breast cancer in September.

Friday, November 22 is set to be the social night of the year when The Longcourt Hotel, Newcastle West plays host to the West’s finest boutiques showcasing this season’s hottest must-haves.

The night kicks off with a glass of prosecco while you glide through the Christmas market on arrival at 6.30pm. Limerick Gospel Choir will provide the musical entertainment and then it’s on to a spectacular fashion show with the Holman Lee Agency,

Proceeds from the night are going to The Children’s Grief Centre and Milford Care Centre. There will be a best dressed prize sponsored by Keanes Jewellers Limerick.

Tickets are priced at just €20 and are available from Kimono, Ela Maria, Bella Sola, Virgo Boutique and the G Boutique, as well as the Longcourt Hotel Newcastle West.

Fashion on the road

WHAT a fabulous day it was last Sunday for the first Weekend: AM live roadshow at Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee.

Scores of very glamorous ladies queued up from early morning to get close to their favourite AM personalities and they were not disappointed. Simon Delaney and Anna Daly were fantastic hosts as they introduced some great guests including Noel Cunningham, who has just had his new book, A Guide to Modern Irish Manners, published. I then took to the stage to talk about the fashion industry and my TV career which started with Ireland AM all those years ago. As part of the programme the Holman Lee models took to the catwalk showcasing some of the top boutiques from Kerry which went down a treat with the audience.

This is the start of these events and I hope that the HolmanLee agency will be part of them going forward.