My Week: New fashion destination of the Mid-West

WHAT a phenomenal achievement for the fashion stores in Adare when they came together for a spectacular fashion show in Adare Manor. The event was to launch Adare as a fashion destination of the Mid-West.

The aim was to showcase the very best of Irish, European and international fashion and designs.

It was full to capacity with amazing glamour all lending itself to the beautiful surroundings of Adare Manor.

The very special guest on the night was the International Rose of Tralee, our very own Sinead Flanagan. St Vincent de Paul were the chosen charity on the night.

Initiatives like this, when boutiques, designers and businesses collaborate under the banner of Adare Village for Fashion, everyone benefits.

Well done to all involved.

Women's Enterprise Day

IT was such an honour to be keynote speaker at the National Women's Enterprise Day in Castlemartyr.

I felt so inspired by just listening to the group of women talking about their personal and business lives and each and every one of them at the top of their chosen careers.

I personally spoke about my personal journey and how proud I feel that after five decades I am still out there working away and enjoying every minute of it.