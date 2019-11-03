My Week: Another fantastic ladies’ day

WHAT a fabulous stylish day we had at Limerick Races for ladies’ day! The style and glamour was out of this world.

The best dressed award went to newlywed Suzanne O’Brien, an aviation administrator originally from Adare but now living in Clare. Suzanne looked stunning dressed in one of my favourite colour combinations of cream and beige.

In conversation with Suzanne she told me that she had made her own hat which she wore at the Longchamp Races in Paris recently while on honeymoon. Her shoes were fabulous - they were from Jimmy Choo and her bag was by LuLu Guinness. Suzanne looked beautiful on the day and was aptly rewarded for her efforts when she drove away in a brand new Seat Ibiza for one year courtesy of James Barry Motors which included full road tax.

Another feature of the day was the best headpiece category which was sponsored by Keanes Jewellers in Limerick. Since Keanes opened in Limerick many years ago they have been hugely supportive to the community and to Limerick Racecourse when it comes to sponsorship.

The winner of the most creative headpiece was Donna Ollerenshaw from Tuam in Co Galway. Donna wore a stunning headpiece designed by Peacock Millinery.

The 10 finalists each received luxury goodie bag bags including a €1,000 voucher from James Barry Motors, a gift bag from Rain Spa and perfume vial and hand cream from Inis.

It was a hugely successful day at Limerick Racecourse. Thank you to all involved.