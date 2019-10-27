My Week: Putting on a glam show in the West

IT is always a joy to work in Newcastle West as they have such a variety of fashion stores.

The Holman Lee models and myself headed to the

G Boutique in the centre of the town for a night of fashion and style tips.

It was packed to capacity with very glamorous ladies who enjoyed a glass of prosecco and nibbles as yours truly presented the winter collection of beautiful coats, dresses and knitwear.

I had a great chat with Siobhan, proprietor and mum of three gorgeous young girls.

She spoke about her vision of presenting her fashion to her customers in an atmosphere where they could shop and browse and get style tips and look at the fashion on the models up close and personal.

It all made for a wonderful night.